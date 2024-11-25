Left Menu

Unveiling the Voice: 'Dastan-e-Hemlata'

The new book 'Dastan-e-Hemlata' recounts the storied career of Hemlata, a renowned playback singer famed for her work in the late 1970s. Written by journalist Arvind Yadav, the book provides intriguing insights into Hemlata's personal and professional life, celebrating her global musical achievements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2024 19:06 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 19:06 IST
'Dastan-e-Hemlata', a newly released book, gives readers an in-depth look at the life and career of the famed playback singer Hemlata, known for her legendary musical contributions since the 1970s.

Written by journalist-biographer Arvind Yadav, the Hindi book was launched at the Sahitya AajTak literary festival.

Hemlata, whose musical journey began at age 13, has an impressive repertoire of over 5,000 songs in 38 languages, both Indian and foreign. She achieved fame with her award-winning performance in 'Chitchor'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

