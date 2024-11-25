Unveiling the Voice: 'Dastan-e-Hemlata'

'Dastan-e-Hemlata', a newly released book, gives readers an in-depth look at the life and career of the famed playback singer Hemlata, known for her legendary musical contributions since the 1970s.

Written by journalist-biographer Arvind Yadav, the Hindi book was launched at the Sahitya AajTak literary festival.

Hemlata, whose musical journey began at age 13, has an impressive repertoire of over 5,000 songs in 38 languages, both Indian and foreign. She achieved fame with her award-winning performance in 'Chitchor'.

(With inputs from agencies.)