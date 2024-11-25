TIPS Music Tunes into TikTok for Global Reach

TIPS Music, a prominent Indian music label, announced its strategic partnership with TikTok on Monday. This collaboration aims to promote TIPS Music's library on the platform owned by the Chinese internet firm ByteDance.

The agreement affords TikTok users access to TIPS Music's extensive catalogue of over 31,000 songs. It is designed to cater to the rising global demand for Indian music, including among Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) and expatriates.

Kumar Taurani, Managing Director of TIPS Music, emphasized the increased international consumption of Indian music and expressed confidence that the partnership would boost the discovery and global reach of their tunes. On the stock market, Tips Music Ltd shares closed 2.91% higher, reflecting investor optimism regarding the partnership's impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)