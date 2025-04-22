Left Menu

Ceasefire Talks: A New Hope for Russian-Ukrainian Peace

Russian President Putin has proposed bilateral talks with Ukraine. Ukrainian President Zelenskiy expressed readiness for discussions on halting civilian attacks. With U.S. pressure, both countries may pursue peace initiatives post-Easter truce. Talks are planned in London following a Paris meet. The focus is on an unconditional ceasefire.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-04-2025 02:12 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 02:12 IST
Ceasefire Talks: A New Hope for Russian-Ukrainian Peace
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a surprising diplomatic development, Russian President Vladimir Putin has extended an olive branch, proposing bilateral discussions with Ukraine aimed at halting attacks on civilian targets. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy responded positively, underscoring Kyiv's willingness to engage in talks that could bring an end to years of bloody conflict.

This initiative follows intense pressure from the United States, which has warned both nations of a withdrawal from peace efforts unless substantive progress is made. Although an Easter truce was declared by Moscow, mutual accusations of violations cast a shadow over the ceasefire's impact. Representatives from Ukraine, the United States, and European countries are set to meet in London, building on discussions held in Paris last week.

Statements from both leaders illustrate a cautious optimism, with Putin emphasizing Moscow's openness to peace talks and Zelenskiy reiterating Ukraine's commitment to striking only in defense. The U.S. has expressed a potential retreat from peace talks if progress stalls, signaling the urgency of these negotiations. The looming discussions aim to establish an unconditional ceasefire as a first step towards lasting peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US Vice President J D Vance Begins Four-Day India Visit Amid Tightened Security

US Vice President J D Vance Begins Four-Day India Visit Amid Tightened Secur...

 India
2
Daring Operation: CoBRA Commandos Neutralize Six Naxals in Jharkhand

Daring Operation: CoBRA Commandos Neutralize Six Naxals in Jharkhand

 India
3
Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in Manipur

Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in M...

 India
4
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025