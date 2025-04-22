Left Menu

Hino Motors and Mitsubishi Fuso Gear Up for Groundbreaking Merger

Hino Motors and Mitsubishi Fuso Truck & Bus, under Toyota and Daimler, are set to finalize a merger, creating a new holding company and planning a Prime market listing by April 2026. The completion awaits an antitrust review, with both companies aiming for an agreement by May.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-04-2025 02:18 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 02:18 IST
Hino Motors and Mitsubishi Fuso Gear Up for Groundbreaking Merger
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Hino Motors, a Toyota Motor unit, and Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus, affiliated with Germany's Daimler Truck, are on the verge of cementing a merger deal, according to a report by Nikkei Asia.

The merger aims to establish a holding company for their truck divisions, targeting a listing on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's Prime market by April 2026. Initially announced in May 2023, the merger was set to be finalized by the end of 2024, though it faced indefinite delays earlier this year.

The companies are pushing to finalize the agreement by May, with the Japan Fair Trade Commission nearing the end of its antitrust review. The new holding company is expected to own both Hino Motors and Mitsubishi Fuso outright. Toyota and Daimler have yet to comment on the progress of these negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US Vice President J D Vance Begins Four-Day India Visit Amid Tightened Security

US Vice President J D Vance Begins Four-Day India Visit Amid Tightened Secur...

 India
2
Daring Operation: CoBRA Commandos Neutralize Six Naxals in Jharkhand

Daring Operation: CoBRA Commandos Neutralize Six Naxals in Jharkhand

 India
3
Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in Manipur

Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in M...

 India
4
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025