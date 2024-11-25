Left Menu

Namsai's Transformation: A New Hub for Education and Sports

Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu plans to make Namsai a learning hub with new medical, nursing, and fishery colleges. He emphasized addressing drug issues and promoting sports and cultural platforms for youth development. Khandu commended the local efforts while promising new facilities including a football academy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 25-11-2024 19:39 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 19:39 IST
Namsai's Transformation: A New Hub for Education and Sports
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu pledged on Monday to transform Namsai district into an educational hub by establishing a medical and nursing college, as well as a fishery college.

The government's commitment extends to building additional medical colleges in the region, with one specifically planned for Namsai. Currently, the state boasts one medical college located in Naharlagun. In addition, the CM laid foundation stones for projects to boost local water supply and establish an outdoor stadium. Plans for a new convention center and a football academy were also announced.

Khandu addressed the widespread drug issue in the district, calling for collective action with the help of community leaders and organizations. He highlighted the talent among Arunachal's youth, emphasizing the importance of providing platforms like the Arunachal Rang Mahotsava to engage them positively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

