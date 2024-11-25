Left Menu

Resilience Amid Ruin: The Legacy of Devika Rotawan

Devika Rotawan, a survivor of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, recalls her ordeal during the incident at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. At just nine, she identified Ajmal Kasab, playing a crucial role in his conviction. Her resilience is evident as she continues to recover, advocating for unity against terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-11-2024 20:49 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 20:49 IST
Resilience Amid Ruin: The Legacy of Devika Rotawan
  • Country:
  • India

Devika Rotawan, a pivotal witness of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, recalls her harrowing experience when she identified terrorist Ajmal Kasab. At just nine, the brutality at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus left her with injuries that persist today.

Her testimony was key in convicting Kasab, and despite her pain, she remains steadfast in advocating for the eradication of terrorism. Her reflections are a stark reminder of her trauma and determination.

Devika, now 25, speaks of her ongoing recovery, both physically and socially. Her message on the 17th anniversary of the attacks urges collective action against terrorism and support for its victims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024