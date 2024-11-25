Resilience Amid Ruin: The Legacy of Devika Rotawan

Devika Rotawan, a pivotal witness of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, recalls her harrowing experience when she identified terrorist Ajmal Kasab. At just nine, the brutality at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus left her with injuries that persist today.

Her testimony was key in convicting Kasab, and despite her pain, she remains steadfast in advocating for the eradication of terrorism. Her reflections are a stark reminder of her trauma and determination.

Devika, now 25, speaks of her ongoing recovery, both physically and socially. Her message on the 17th anniversary of the attacks urges collective action against terrorism and support for its victims.

