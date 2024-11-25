Left Menu

Reviving 'Poush Mela': West Bengal's Centuries-Old Winter Fair Returns Bigger

After a four-year hiatus, West Bengal's famed heritage winter fair, 'Poush Mela', is set to return next month with an extended duration. Traditionally held for four days, the fair will now span six days to bolster participant sales. The event is supported by the local administration and continues a legacy founded by Debendranath Tagore in 1894.

After a four-year pause, West Bengal's iconic 'Poush Mela' is set for a grand comeback next month, extending from four to six days to aid participants in boosting their sales, the organizers announced on Monday.

The traditional fair is slated to be on a pre-Covid scale, with the local district administration providing essential backing. The extension in duration marks a departure from tradition, with Visva-Bharati spokesperson Atig Ghosh confirming the change following stakeholder discussions.

In a collaborative effort, Minister Chandranath Sinha assured that Birbhum district's administration would support the event running over six days, concluding within an additional two. The historic fair showcases Bengal's rich handicrafts and cultural heritage, a tradition initiated by Debendranath Tagore in 1894.

(With inputs from agencies.)

