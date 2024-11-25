Left Menu

Clinton's Reflections on India: Bridging Internal Divisions

Former US President Bill Clinton shares his reflections on India's internal divisions, particularly between Hindus and Muslims, and how these issues impact Gandhi’s vision for the country. He recounts his experiences contributing to relief efforts in Gujarat after the 2001 earthquake and forming the American India Foundation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 25-11-2024 23:01 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 23:01 IST
Former US President Bill Clinton expressed concerns about India's prospects of fulfilling Gandhi's vision due to ongoing internal differences, particularly between Hindus and Muslims. Despite India's rapid growth, Clinton questions whether Gandhi's dream can be realized.

Clinton recounts his post-presidential efforts in India, including relief activities after the 2001 Gujarat earthquake. With the help from Indian-American friends, he founded the American India Foundation, which raised substantial funds for disaster relief.

Clinton narrates a compelling experience from his visit to a hospital for earthquake victims, highlighting a memorable encounter with a disfigured man. These reflections tie into broader themes in his book, examining India's social challenges and his philanthropic journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

