Pounds 4 Plates: Revolutionizing Restaurant-Led Philanthropy

Bengaluru, April 28: MW Eat, the culinary group behind renowned restaurants like Amaya and Veeraswamy, has embarked on an altruistic journey by partnering with Hampshire's Youth MP Aryaveer Baljee. Their initiative, Pounds 4 Plates, aims to establish a sustainable funding source for food banks.

Aryaveer Baljee, the visionary grandson of Royal Orchid Hotels' Chairman Chander K Baljee, intends to expand this model to India with an upcoming project named #Paisas4Plates. From April 14 to April 28, 2025, a voluntary 0.25% service charge will enhance diner bills at UK restaurants, directly benefiting The Winchester Beacon, a charity combating homelessness and food insecurity.

This collaboration signifies Aryaveer Baljee's dedication to a nationwide campaign for accessible, restaurant-led philanthropy. He emphasized hospitality's role in community building, asserting that the initiative is a force for social change and a manifesto commitment to tackling homelessness. The project exemplifies how the hospitality sector can contribute to social causes seamlessly.

