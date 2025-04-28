Left Menu

Pounds 4 Plates: Revolutionizing Restaurant-Led Philanthropy

MW Eat partners with Hampshire's Youth MP Aryaveer Baljee to fund food banks through a voluntary service charge in UK restaurants. This innovative model aims to extend to India, promoting a sustainable approach to tackling homelessness and food insecurity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Kingdom / Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 28-04-2025 17:54 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 17:54 IST
Pounds 4 Plates: Revolutionizing Restaurant-Led Philanthropy
Aryaveer Baljee with Ranjit Mathrani, cofounder of MW Eat Ltd. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bengaluru, April 28: MW Eat, the culinary group behind renowned restaurants like Amaya and Veeraswamy, has embarked on an altruistic journey by partnering with Hampshire's Youth MP Aryaveer Baljee. Their initiative, Pounds 4 Plates, aims to establish a sustainable funding source for food banks.

Aryaveer Baljee, the visionary grandson of Royal Orchid Hotels' Chairman Chander K Baljee, intends to expand this model to India with an upcoming project named #Paisas4Plates. From April 14 to April 28, 2025, a voluntary 0.25% service charge will enhance diner bills at UK restaurants, directly benefiting The Winchester Beacon, a charity combating homelessness and food insecurity.

This collaboration signifies Aryaveer Baljee's dedication to a nationwide campaign for accessible, restaurant-led philanthropy. He emphasized hospitality's role in community building, asserting that the initiative is a force for social change and a manifesto commitment to tackling homelessness. The project exemplifies how the hospitality sector can contribute to social causes seamlessly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025