'Wicked' & 'Gladiator II' Dominate Box Office: A Weekend of Blockbuster Triumph

This article provides a snapshot of current entertainment news, highlighting the impressive box office performance of 'Wicked' and 'Gladiator II', Bollywood star Aamir Khan's near-retirement contemplation, and a provocative art piece by Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan that challenges the perception of art's value.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 10:31 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 10:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an electrifying weekend for cinema, 'Wicked' and 'Gladiator II' achieved combined global ticket sales of $270.2 million. This blockbuster success reassures an industry grappling with streaming service competition and economic challenges, buoying hopes for a record-breaking holiday season.

Meanwhile, Bollywood icon Aamir Khan shared insights into his career during the pandemic, revealing that he nearly retired. Khan's ex-wife, Kiran Rao, persuaded him to continue, and he is now in the U.S. promoting 'Lost Ladies,' India's Oscar submission for Best Foreign Language Film.

In the world of contemporary art, Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan defended his controversial piece, a duct-taped banana, as a 'provocation' on the true value of art. The work, titled 'Comedian,' recently sold for $6.2 million at auction to Chinese entrepreneur Justin Sun, reigniting debate about art's worth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

