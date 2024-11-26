The Night Manager Falls Short at 2024 International Emmys

The Indian rendition of 'The Night Manager', starring Aditya Roy Kapur, did not secure a win at the 2024 International Emmy Awards. The drama series category was claimed by the French show 'Les Gouttes de Dieu' (Drops of God), leaving the Indian show without an accolade.

The adaptation, featuring actors Anil Kapoor and Sobhita Dhulipala, was the only Indian representation among the 14 categories announced by the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. It is crafted from John le Carre's novel and mirrors the British version with Tom Hiddleston, Hugh Laurie, and Olivia Colman.

The awards event, held in New York and hosted by Indian comedian Vir Das, saw a diverse array of nominees from countries like Belgium, Brazil, Chile, and Germany, highlighting the global essence of the awards. Das became the first Indian to steer the ceremony as host, marking a historical moment.

(With inputs from agencies.)