Viewfinder: A Journey Through the Lens

Senior photojournalist Jagdish Yadav's book 'Viewfinder' offers readers a glimpse into the world of photojournalism. The book covers Yadav's 45-year career, highlighting the art, challenges, and significance of photography today. It includes anecdotes, famous photos, and insights on reporters' and photographers' collaborations.

Updated: 26-11-2024 15:49 IST
In the bustling world of journalism, a new book titled 'Viewfinder' by Jagdish Yadav sheds light on the dynamic field of photojournalism. With over 45 years in the industry, Yadav presents a candid look at the stories and images that have captured the essence of various eras.

Published by IIP Academy and Manak Publications, this first-person narrative is more than an autobiography. Yadav emphasizes the intricate blend of 'writing story through light' and describes photojournalism as a 'unique amalgamation of Physics and Architecture,' urging readers to appreciate the art in today's digital age.

Besides detailing technical and ethical practices, 'Viewfinder' showcases collaboration between reporters and photographers, illustrated with candid images from Yadav's collection, including political figures and rare moments. The book is priced at Rs 1,200, available both online and offline.

