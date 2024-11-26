Left Menu

Celebrating 75 Years: Honoring India's Constitution and Its Makers

On the 75th anniversary of India's Constitution Adoption, the Hon’ble Governor of Haryana, Shri Bandaru Dattatraya, praised the Constitution and the efforts of O.P. Jindal Global University in creating India's first Constitution Museum and Rights & Freedom Academy to educate and inspire the youth about this landmark document.

At the Constitution Day Celebrations, marking 75 years since the adoption of the Indian Constitution, Haryana's Hon’ble Governor, Shri Bandaru Dattatraya, highlighted the importance of the Constitution as the cornerstone of India's democracy. He lauded the initiative by O.P. Jindal Global University to establish India's first Constitution Museum.

The Constitution Museum, alongside the Rights & Freedom Academy, aims to educate young Indians about the history and values embedded in the country's supreme document. The Governor urged the construction of similar museums across all Indian states to spread constitutional awareness among students and the public.

Prof. (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar, Vice Chancellor of JGU, noted the museum's role in inspiring future leaders and emphasized the importance of broadening knowledge about the Constitution. This initiative, inspired by the University's Founding Chancellor, Shri Naveen Jindal, serves as a tribute to those who contributed to the Constitution's creation, including Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and the women of the Constituent Assembly.

