Srinagar's Craftsmanship Shines: WCC Launches Global Recognition Seal

The World Craft Council (WCC) introduces a globally-recognized seal of authenticity for crafts in Jammu and Kashmir, during their 60th jubilee celebrations. This initiative aims to promote quality and ownership within the region's textile industry, positioning Srinagar as a global craft hub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 26-11-2024 17:09 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 17:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The World Craft Council (WCC) announced plans to introduce a seal of authenticity for crafts from Jammu and Kashmir, aiming to address the need for globally recognized certification. This was revealed during the organization's 60th anniversary celebrations.

The announcement, made by WCC president Saad Al-Qaddumi, highlighted the initiative's focus on the region's textile industry. It was developed after discussions with Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. The announcement also coincides with Srinagar being named a world craft city.

The WCC, alongside the Jammu and Kashmir government, aims to transform the region into a global craft hub, supported by an MoU to establish a craft museum and incubation center. The event drew delegates from around the world, showcasing local craftsmanship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

