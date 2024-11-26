Left Menu

Telugu Actor Shri Tej Accused of Deception in Relationship

Telugu actor Shri Tej faces allegations from a woman who claims he deceived her with a false marriage promise during their live-in relationship. The complaint led to a 'zero FIR' at the Gachibowli police station, later moved to Kukatpally. The case is under further investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 26-11-2024 18:15 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 18:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Telugu actor Shri Tej is embroiled in controversy following accusations from a 34-year-old woman. She claims the actor made a false promise of marriage while they were in a live-in relationship.

The complaint resulted in the registration of a 'zero FIR' at the Gachibowli police station, which was subsequently transferred to Kukatpally for further action. This FIR was filed under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which include charges relating to deception and cheating.

The police confirmed that the investigation into these serious allegations is ongoing, with efforts to gather more details about the incident and the relationship between the accused and the plaintiff.

(With inputs from agencies.)

