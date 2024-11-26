Left Menu

Miranda House Honors Founding Women of Indian Constitution

Miranda House commemorated Constitution Day by unveiling a wall dedicated to the women who significantly contributed to drafting the Indian Constitution. This initiative highlights the roles of 15 influential women, including Raj Kumari Amrit Kaur. A new digital library resource provides further insights into their contributions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2024 21:36 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 21:36 IST
Miranda House celebrated Constitution Day by unveiling a commemorative wall paying tribute to the founding women of the Indian Constitution. The initiative aims to honor the substantial contributions of 15 women who played key roles in drafting the Indian Constitution.

Among those commemorated is Raj Kumari Amrit Kaur, a prominent figure in politics and a member of the Constitution Drafting Committee. Her ties to Miranda House date back to 1957 when she served as the chief guest for the college's Founder's Day, highlighting her influence and legacy in Indian politics.

In addition to the wall, the college library has introduced a digital repository containing books, documents, and resources about the Constitution and these pioneering women. A QR code on the wall offers easy access to these materials, promoting deeper engagement and understanding of their stories and legacies. Principal Bijayalaxmi Nanda emphasized the dedication of this resource to women who have historically been overlooked, reaffirming the college's commitment to honoring their impact on India's democratic principles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

