'Moana 2' - A Pacific Celebration: A Journey Back Home

Auli'i Cravalho returns for 'Moana 2,' a Disney sequel that is both a Hawaiian homecoming for the actor and a celebration of Pacific culture. Directed by David Derrick Jr., Jason Hand, and Dana Ledoux Miller, the film opens Wednesday, projecting significant box office success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 03:46 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 03:46 IST
Auli'i Cravalho is back in action with Disney's sequel 'Moana 2,' marking a significant Hawaiian homecoming for the actress. This return signifies more than just a professional undertaking; it's a personal journey for Cravalho, reflecting her growth alongside her character, Moana.

'Moana 2,' directed by David Derrick Jr., Jason Hand, and Dana Ledoux Miller, is set to premiere on Wednesday. The anticipation is high, with predictions of the film grossing $145 million during the Thanksgiving weekend. The storyline follows Moana as she traverses the ocean, heeding the call of her wayfinding ancestors.

Music is a focal point in 'Moana 2,' with Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, known from TikTok, taking the reins. They aim to fuse homage with innovation, bringing Pacific Islander culture to the forefront. The directors highlight the film as a blend of a familiar journey with a fresh perspective, enriching its cultural resonance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

