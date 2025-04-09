Left Menu

Abhijeet Bhattacharya Criticizes AI's Impact on Music Industry, Blames AR Rahman

Famed playback singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya criticizes the growing use of AI in music, blaming composer AR Rahman for sidelining traditional musicians. He laments the reliance on technology, suggesting it's led to unemployment among talented artists, as he remains committed to live accompaniment in his performances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2025 22:34 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 22:34 IST
Abhijeet Bhattacharya (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Prominent playback singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya has openly criticized the increasing use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the music industry, citing substantial concerns about its impact on traditional musicians. In an exclusive conversation with ANI, Bhattacharya attributed the initiation of this trend to acclaimed composer AR Rahman, who he claims has led to numerous musicians losing their livelihoods.

Bhattacharya alleged that Rahman's preference for computer-generated music over live instrumentation has resulted in a detrimental decline of opportunities for musicians in films. The singer asserted, "The musicians who used to play in films are now without jobs -- mostly because of Rahman. He told everyone that musicians are not needed... everything can be done on a laptop."

Critical of the term 'Artificial Intelligence', Bhattacharya advised, "Call it artificial, but don't call it intelligent." He pledged his allegiance to live music, indicating his performances always include a robust ensemble of live musicians. Bhattacharya expressed concern over the future of musical careers, predicting they will dwindle in favor of digital music creation, thus leaving a void of skilled instrumentalists.

(With inputs from agencies.)

