Rolla Rolla to Shine on India's Cinema Screens in Historic Music-Cinema Fusion

In an unprecedented integration of music and cinema, 'Rolla Rolla', a dynamic music video helmed by renowned producer Gaurang Doshi, is set to be featured in over 5,000 theaters across India.

This initiative marks a historic rollout for independent music in the nation, accompanying the eagerly awaited release of 'Jaat & Kesari Chapter 2'.

Under Phoenixx Music Global and M5Dex's banner, 'Rolla Rolla' epitomizes cross-cultural collaboration, enlisting talents like French Montana and Mohamed Ramadan, and blending diverse musical genres into a groundbreaking spectacle.

