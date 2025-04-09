Left Menu

Rolla Rolla to Shine on India's Cinema Screens in Historic Music-Cinema Fusion

Gaurang Doshi's music video 'Rolla Rolla' featuring international stars will be showcased in over 5,000 Indian theaters alongside 'Jaat & Kesari Chapter 2'. Directed by Ruel Dausan Varindani, the video is a vibrant musical blend of hip-hop, Punjabi pop, Arabic flair, and EDM, creating a groundbreaking audio-visual experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 09-04-2025 16:49 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 16:49 IST
Gaurang Doshi's Musical Masterstroke 'Rolla Rolla' to Hit Theatres with 'Jaat & Kesari Chapter 2'. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an unprecedented integration of music and cinema, 'Rolla Rolla', a dynamic music video helmed by renowned producer Gaurang Doshi, is set to be featured in over 5,000 theaters across India.

This initiative marks a historic rollout for independent music in the nation, accompanying the eagerly awaited release of 'Jaat & Kesari Chapter 2'.

Under Phoenixx Music Global and M5Dex's banner, 'Rolla Rolla' epitomizes cross-cultural collaboration, enlisting talents like French Montana and Mohamed Ramadan, and blending diverse musical genres into a groundbreaking spectacle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

