Nashik Tragedy: Music or Medical Mystery?

In Nashik, police have refuted allegations that a young man's death was due to loud music at an event. Instead, they confirmed tuberculosis as the cause.

The incident unfolded in the city's Panchvati area on Monday when loud DJ music was played at a local program.

Nitin Ranshinge, the 23-year-old victim, felt dizzy and later collapsed with blood emanating from his nose and mouth. Transported to a private hospital by his brother, Ranshinge was pronounced dead. A police official clarified that tuberculosis, not the music, resulted in the tragic outcome.

(With inputs from agencies.)