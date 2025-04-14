Nashik Tragedy: Music or Medical Mystery?
Police in Nashik have dismissed claims that a 23-year-old man's death was caused by loud music at an event. The deceased, Nitin Ranshinge, had tuberculosis, which a medical report confirmed as the cause of death. The incident happened during a DJ music event in the Panchvati area.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Nashik | Updated: 14-04-2025 15:23 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 15:23 IST
- Country:
- India
In Nashik, police have refuted allegations that a young man's death was due to loud music at an event. Instead, they confirmed tuberculosis as the cause.
The incident unfolded in the city's Panchvati area on Monday when loud DJ music was played at a local program.
Nitin Ranshinge, the 23-year-old victim, felt dizzy and later collapsed with blood emanating from his nose and mouth. Transported to a private hospital by his brother, Ranshinge was pronounced dead. A police official clarified that tuberculosis, not the music, resulted in the tragic outcome.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement