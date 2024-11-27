Left Menu

Constitution Day Commemorated with Insightful Lecture by Prof. Gopalkrishna Gandhi

On Constitution Day, Prof. Gopalkrishna Gandhi delivered a lecture highlighting the Indian Constitution's philosophical and political uniqueness. He underscored the importance of national symbols and environmental conservation, and announced plans for India’s first Constitution Museum at O.P. Jindal Global University. The event celebrated 75 years since the Constitution's adoption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sonipat | Updated: 27-11-2024 12:31 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 12:31 IST
Constitution Day Commemorated with Insightful Lecture by Prof. Gopalkrishna Gandhi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Constitution Day, held at Sonipat, Professor Gopalkrishna Gandhi delivered an insightful lecture celebrating the philosophical and political optimism of the Indian Constitution. Highlighting national unity, he invoked historical antecedents and the relevance of national symbols like the anthem, flag, and motto.

Prof. Gandhi called attention to the Constitution's foresight, particularly regarding environmental conservation, as stipulated in the Directive Principles. He emphasized the need for action on the critical state of natural resources, citing glaciers, rivers, and forests as areas requiring protection.

The event marked the 75th anniversary of the Constitution's adoption, with plans unveiled for a new Constitution Museum at O.P. Jindal Global University, aimed at democratising access and promoting understanding of this pivotal document.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

 Japan
2
Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

 United States
3
Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

 Japan
4
Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024