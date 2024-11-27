Constitution Day Commemorated with Insightful Lecture by Prof. Gopalkrishna Gandhi

On Constitution Day, held at Sonipat, Professor Gopalkrishna Gandhi delivered an insightful lecture celebrating the philosophical and political optimism of the Indian Constitution. Highlighting national unity, he invoked historical antecedents and the relevance of national symbols like the anthem, flag, and motto.

Prof. Gandhi called attention to the Constitution's foresight, particularly regarding environmental conservation, as stipulated in the Directive Principles. He emphasized the need for action on the critical state of natural resources, citing glaciers, rivers, and forests as areas requiring protection.

The event marked the 75th anniversary of the Constitution's adoption, with plans unveiled for a new Constitution Museum at O.P. Jindal Global University, aimed at democratising access and promoting understanding of this pivotal document.

(With inputs from agencies.)