President Droupadi Murmu's Tamil Nadu Tour: Engaging Tribes and Troops

President Droupadi Murmu arrived in the picturesque Nilgiris district for a series of official events during her four-day visit to Tamil Nadu.

Despite unexpected weather conditions forcing her to travel by road from Coimbatore airport instead of a helicopter, President Murmu's arrival was marked by heightened security measures. Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi welcomed her at the Raj Bhavan.

The President's itinerary includes addressing the Defence Services Staff College and engaging with tribal women Self-Help Groups. Her tour will conclude with her attendance at the Central University of Tamil Nadu's convocation ceremony.

(With inputs from agencies.)