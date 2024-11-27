Left Menu

President Droupadi Murmu's Tamil Nadu Tour: Engaging Tribes and Troops

President Droupadi Murmu is on a four-day visit to Tamil Nadu, engaging in multiple official activities. Despite inclement weather altering her travel plans, she met with Governor RN Ravi and has scheduled engagements with the Defence Services Staff College and tribal communities, culminating in a university convocation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Udhagamandalam | Updated: 27-11-2024 13:34 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 13:34 IST
President Droupadi Murmu's Tamil Nadu Tour: Engaging Tribes and Troops
Droupadi Murmu
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu arrived in the picturesque Nilgiris district for a series of official events during her four-day visit to Tamil Nadu.

Despite unexpected weather conditions forcing her to travel by road from Coimbatore airport instead of a helicopter, President Murmu's arrival was marked by heightened security measures. Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi welcomed her at the Raj Bhavan.

The President's itinerary includes addressing the Defence Services Staff College and engaging with tribal women Self-Help Groups. Her tour will conclude with her attendance at the Central University of Tamil Nadu's convocation ceremony.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

 Japan
2
Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

 United States
3
Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

 Japan
4
Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024