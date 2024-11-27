President Droupadi Murmu's Tamil Nadu Tour: Engaging Tribes and Troops
President Droupadi Murmu is on a four-day visit to Tamil Nadu, engaging in multiple official activities. Despite inclement weather altering her travel plans, she met with Governor RN Ravi and has scheduled engagements with the Defence Services Staff College and tribal communities, culminating in a university convocation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Udhagamandalam | Updated: 27-11-2024 13:34 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 13:34 IST
- Country:
- India
President Droupadi Murmu arrived in the picturesque Nilgiris district for a series of official events during her four-day visit to Tamil Nadu.
Despite unexpected weather conditions forcing her to travel by road from Coimbatore airport instead of a helicopter, President Murmu's arrival was marked by heightened security measures. Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi welcomed her at the Raj Bhavan.
The President's itinerary includes addressing the Defence Services Staff College and engaging with tribal women Self-Help Groups. Her tour will conclude with her attendance at the Central University of Tamil Nadu's convocation ceremony.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement