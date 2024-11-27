Left Menu

Celebrating Rafi: A Biopic in the Works

Shahid Rafi, son of the legendary singer Mohd Rafi, is set to announce a biopic on his father's illustrious life. Collaborating with director Umesh Shukla, the film aims to capture Rafi's musical legacy. The announcement will coincide with Rafi's birth centenary in December 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 27-11-2024 15:06 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 15:06 IST
Shahid Rafi
  • Country:
  • India

Shahid Rafi, son of the legendary singer Mohd Rafi, is planning to announce a biopic capturing his father's illustrious musical life. The official announcement is expected next month, aligning with Rafi's birth centenary on December 24, 2024.

The International Film Festival of India recently paid homage to Rafi, who is celebrated for his vast contribution to Indian cinema, having sung for over 1,000 films. Notably, discussions are ongoing with director Umesh Shukla, known for his works like 'OMG - Oh My God!' and '102 Not Out', to helm the project.

The biopic promises to be a full-fledged feature film, rich with Rafi's timeless music. Prominent figures such as Sharmila Tagore and singers Sonu Nigam and Anuradha Paudwal were also in attendance at an event honoring the 'King of Melody'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

