Tragedy Strikes Palm Sunday in Sumy: Over 20 Dead in Missile Attack

In a tragic event on Palm Sunday, a Russian missile strike has claimed over 20 lives in the Ukrainian city of Sumy, according to the city's acting mayor, Artem Kobzar.

The heart of the city was struck by two ballistic missiles as residents gathered for the religious celebration, adding a somber note to the day.

This strike has heightened tensions between Russia and Ukraine, as both countries' diplomats have accused each other of breaking a ceasefire agreement facilitated by the United States to protect energy infrastructure, illustrating the complexities of negotiating peace in the prolonged war.

(With inputs from agencies.)