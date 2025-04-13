Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Palm Sunday in Sumy: Over 20 Dead in Missile Attack

A Russian missile strike has killed more than 20 people in Sumy, Ukraine, during Palm Sunday celebrations. Two missiles hit the city center, and the attack has increased tensions, following accusations between Russia and Ukraine of violating a ceasefire deal. This highlights difficulties in ending the ongoing conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 13-04-2025 14:31 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 14:31 IST
Tragedy Strikes Palm Sunday in Sumy: Over 20 Dead in Missile Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

In a tragic event on Palm Sunday, a Russian missile strike has claimed over 20 lives in the Ukrainian city of Sumy, according to the city's acting mayor, Artem Kobzar.

The heart of the city was struck by two ballistic missiles as residents gathered for the religious celebration, adding a somber note to the day.

This strike has heightened tensions between Russia and Ukraine, as both countries' diplomats have accused each other of breaking a ceasefire agreement facilitated by the United States to protect energy infrastructure, illustrating the complexities of negotiating peace in the prolonged war.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

 Argentina
2
UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

 Germany
3
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nigeria

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nige...

 Nigeria
4
Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limit

Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limi...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025