Tragedy Strikes Palm Sunday in Sumy: Over 20 Dead in Missile Attack
A Russian missile strike has killed more than 20 people in Sumy, Ukraine, during Palm Sunday celebrations. Two missiles hit the city center, and the attack has increased tensions, following accusations between Russia and Ukraine of violating a ceasefire deal. This highlights difficulties in ending the ongoing conflict.
In a tragic event on Palm Sunday, a Russian missile strike has claimed over 20 lives in the Ukrainian city of Sumy, according to the city's acting mayor, Artem Kobzar.
The heart of the city was struck by two ballistic missiles as residents gathered for the religious celebration, adding a somber note to the day.
This strike has heightened tensions between Russia and Ukraine, as both countries' diplomats have accused each other of breaking a ceasefire agreement facilitated by the United States to protect energy infrastructure, illustrating the complexities of negotiating peace in the prolonged war.
