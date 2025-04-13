Left Menu

Severe rainstorms in Lanzarote led to flooded homes and impassable roads, causing a state of emergency. Authorities responded to 300 calls, with numerous residences affected by mud and water. There were no reported injuries.

Torrential Rains Cause Chaos in Lanzarote: Homes Flooded, Cars Stranded
  • Country:
  • Spain

In an unprecedented weather event, torrential rains have lashed the Spanish Canary Island of Lanzarote, causing widespread disruptions. Homes were inundated, while roads turned into rivers of mud as emergency services declared a state of emergency following the deluge.

On Saturday, a staggering 6 cm (2.4 inches) of rain fell within just two hours, prompting a swift response from local authorities. Dramatic footage captured the chaotic scenes, with floodwaters surging under bridges and vehicles stranded in the muddy torrents.

Enrique Espinosa, head of emergency services for Lanzarote, reported that his team attended to 300 emergency calls overnight. Despite significant property damage, authorities confirmed that no injuries were reported. The major areas hit by the floods include Arrecife and Teguise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

