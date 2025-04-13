Torrential Rains Cause Chaos in Lanzarote: Homes Flooded, Cars Stranded

In an unprecedented weather event, torrential rains have lashed the Spanish Canary Island of Lanzarote, causing widespread disruptions. Homes were inundated, while roads turned into rivers of mud as emergency services declared a state of emergency following the deluge.

On Saturday, a staggering 6 cm (2.4 inches) of rain fell within just two hours, prompting a swift response from local authorities. Dramatic footage captured the chaotic scenes, with floodwaters surging under bridges and vehicles stranded in the muddy torrents.

Enrique Espinosa, head of emergency services for Lanzarote, reported that his team attended to 300 emergency calls overnight. Despite significant property damage, authorities confirmed that no injuries were reported. The major areas hit by the floods include Arrecife and Teguise.

(With inputs from agencies.)