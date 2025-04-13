A 12-year-old boy's arrest in France has sparked concerns about the radicalization of minors through digital platforms. The boy, who was initially thought to be playing video games, was found to have consumed disturbing extremist content, including videos of violence and terror propaganda, which warped his understanding of right and wrong.

The boy's descent into extremist ideology began with innocent online searches following a gift of a Quran. However, it quickly escalated to engaging with radical content propelled by automated online algorithms. Prosecutors reveal he amassed terabytes of violent media, including bomb-making tutorials, indicating a worrying trend of digital radicalization among minors.

Countries across Europe are grappling with similar issues as intelligence agencies report a rise in young individuals appearing on police radars for extremist activities. This alarming pattern underlines the urgent need for collective action to counteract the influence of extremist propaganda online, targeting impressionable youth.

