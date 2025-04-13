Left Menu

The Unseen Guardians: Agrometeorological Workers' Unyielding Commitment

The government shut down 199 DAMUs, affecting numerous employees who stayed to support farmers amidst adversity. Despite not receiving pay, they helped farmers tackle worsening climate risks. Their dedication, however, could not shield them from personal hardships, highlighting the struggles faced by those who served silently and diligently.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2025 14:30 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 14:30 IST
The Unseen Guardians: Agrometeorological Workers' Unyielding Commitment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a move seen as controversial, the government decided to shut down 199 District Agrometeorological Units (DAMUs) last year. These units, which were initially intended to run until at least 2026 under a pilot project, provided crucial crop and location-specific advice to farmers.

Despite the shutdown, around 130 employees continued their work unpaid, driven by a sense of duty and the farmers' reliance on them. Their persistence was rewarded with a court-ordered salary release on March 31, but not before they endured significant personal hardships.

The closure sparked a debate among high-ranking officials and has led to demands for reconsideration, as this decision could leave a void in vital agricultural support systems. The future remains uncertain, but for now, the workers continue their crucial role, unpaid but undeterred.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

 Argentina
2
UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

 Germany
3
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nigeria

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nige...

 Nigeria
4
Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limit

Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limi...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025