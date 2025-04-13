The Unseen Guardians: Agrometeorological Workers' Unyielding Commitment

In a move seen as controversial, the government decided to shut down 199 District Agrometeorological Units (DAMUs) last year. These units, which were initially intended to run until at least 2026 under a pilot project, provided crucial crop and location-specific advice to farmers.

Despite the shutdown, around 130 employees continued their work unpaid, driven by a sense of duty and the farmers' reliance on them. Their persistence was rewarded with a court-ordered salary release on March 31, but not before they endured significant personal hardships.

The closure sparked a debate among high-ranking officials and has led to demands for reconsideration, as this decision could leave a void in vital agricultural support systems. The future remains uncertain, but for now, the workers continue their crucial role, unpaid but undeterred.

(With inputs from agencies.)