The Unseen Guardians: Agrometeorological Workers' Unyielding Commitment
The government shut down 199 DAMUs, affecting numerous employees who stayed to support farmers amidst adversity. Despite not receiving pay, they helped farmers tackle worsening climate risks. Their dedication, however, could not shield them from personal hardships, highlighting the struggles faced by those who served silently and diligently.
In a move seen as controversial, the government decided to shut down 199 District Agrometeorological Units (DAMUs) last year. These units, which were initially intended to run until at least 2026 under a pilot project, provided crucial crop and location-specific advice to farmers.
Despite the shutdown, around 130 employees continued their work unpaid, driven by a sense of duty and the farmers' reliance on them. Their persistence was rewarded with a court-ordered salary release on March 31, but not before they endured significant personal hardships.
The closure sparked a debate among high-ranking officials and has led to demands for reconsideration, as this decision could leave a void in vital agricultural support systems. The future remains uncertain, but for now, the workers continue their crucial role, unpaid but undeterred.
