ISKCON Calls for Peace Amidst Arrest of Hindu Leader in Bangladesh

The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) has condemned the arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari and subsequent violence against Hindus in Bangladesh. They urge the government to protect minority rights, promote peaceful coexistence, and ensure justice for the Sanatani community amidst recent communal tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 27-11-2024 16:00 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 16:00 IST
  • Bangladesh

The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) has issued a strong condemnation following the arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, a prominent Hindu leader, in Bangladesh. The organization has called upon authorities to foster peaceful coexistence for Hindus and ensure justice amid rising communal tensions.

Chinmoy Krishna Das, known for advocating minority rights, was detained at Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on sedition charges. Following his arrest, which sparked violence against the Sanatani community, ISKCON emphasized the need for freedom of speech and protection from discrimination.

In a statement, ISKCON Bangladesh urged the interim government to protect minority rights and take immediate steps to maintain harmony. They highlighted the crucial need for constitutional protection for minorities, calling for consultations with community leaders to address these pressing issues.

