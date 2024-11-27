Left Menu

British Police Crack Down on Suspected PKK Activity in London

British police arrested six individuals linked to the PKK in London as part of a counter-terrorism operation. The targeted arrests aim to protect communities and investigate terrorist activities. Searches are conducted at multiple locations, including a Kurdish community centre.

Updated: 27-11-2024 16:21 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 16:21 IST
British Police Crack Down on Suspected PKK Activity in London
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

British authorities have detained six individuals suspected of being involved in the activities of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), a banned organization. This counter-terrorism operation has led to significant searches, notably at a Kurdish community centre in the capital.

The arrests, which involved four men and two women aged 23 to 62, were described by Acting Commander Helen Flanagan as part of a detailed investigation concerning the PKK. The PKK has been outlawed in Britain since 2001 due to its involvement in a prolonged conflict that resulted in significant casualties.

Authorities are also executing search warrants at eight locations, emphasizing that these actions aim to ensure the safety of all communities, particularly those from Turkish and Kurdish backgrounds. The community centre may remain closed to the public for the following two weeks as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

