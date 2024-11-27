Left Menu

Feeding the Future: APF and Food4Education Join Forces

The Akshaya Patra Foundation partners with Kenya's Food4Education to enhance school meal programs in Africa. Their collaboration aims to leverage APF's extensive experience to improve educational and health outcomes by sharing best practices and efficient meal delivery systems as Food4Education scales its operations across the continent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-11-2024 16:51 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 16:51 IST
Feeding the Future: APF and Food4Education Join Forces
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Akshaya Patra Foundation has entered into a significant collaboration with the Kenya-based nonprofit, Food4Education, to improve school meal programs across Africa. Announced on Wednesday, the partnership focuses on sharing best practices in the delivery of mid-day meals to school children.

APF signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Food4Education, positioning itself as a knowledge partner. Leveraging its expertise in large-scale kitchen operations, technology, safety, and logistics, APF aims to help enhance the efficiency of meal deliveries as Food4Education scales its activities continent-wide.

The collaboration is described as transformational by Wawira Njiru, Founder and CEO of Food4Education. It exemplifies how local strategies can inspire international policies on child nutrition, marking a new chapter in APF's mission of global child empowerment and nutrition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

 Japan
2
Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

 United States
3
Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

 Japan
4
Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024