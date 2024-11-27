Feeding the Future: APF and Food4Education Join Forces
The Akshaya Patra Foundation partners with Kenya's Food4Education to enhance school meal programs in Africa. Their collaboration aims to leverage APF's extensive experience to improve educational and health outcomes by sharing best practices and efficient meal delivery systems as Food4Education scales its operations across the continent.
- Country:
- India
The Akshaya Patra Foundation has entered into a significant collaboration with the Kenya-based nonprofit, Food4Education, to improve school meal programs across Africa. Announced on Wednesday, the partnership focuses on sharing best practices in the delivery of mid-day meals to school children.
APF signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Food4Education, positioning itself as a knowledge partner. Leveraging its expertise in large-scale kitchen operations, technology, safety, and logistics, APF aims to help enhance the efficiency of meal deliveries as Food4Education scales its activities continent-wide.
The collaboration is described as transformational by Wawira Njiru, Founder and CEO of Food4Education. It exemplifies how local strategies can inspire international policies on child nutrition, marking a new chapter in APF's mission of global child empowerment and nutrition.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP Accuses AAP of Blocking Health Scheme in Delhi
Towards Equitable Education: Combatting Pandemic-Era Learning Losses in Indonesia
Indian Army's Spear Corps Celebrates National Education Day in Assam
One Health Assist Redefines the Indian Wellness Market
Showdown in Bengal: By-Elections Amidst Healthcare Uproar