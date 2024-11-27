Feeding the Future: APF and Food4Education Join Forces

The Akshaya Patra Foundation has entered into a significant collaboration with the Kenya-based nonprofit, Food4Education, to improve school meal programs across Africa. Announced on Wednesday, the partnership focuses on sharing best practices in the delivery of mid-day meals to school children.

APF signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Food4Education, positioning itself as a knowledge partner. Leveraging its expertise in large-scale kitchen operations, technology, safety, and logistics, APF aims to help enhance the efficiency of meal deliveries as Food4Education scales its activities continent-wide.

The collaboration is described as transformational by Wawira Njiru, Founder and CEO of Food4Education. It exemplifies how local strategies can inspire international policies on child nutrition, marking a new chapter in APF's mission of global child empowerment and nutrition.

(With inputs from agencies.)