New Manaia House Mental Health and Addictions Facility Officially Opens in Whangārei

The long-awaited opening of Manaia House marks a major development in mental health care for the Whangārei community and the surrounding regions. Today, Health Minister Simeon Brown and Mental Health Minister Matt Doocey officially opened the new facility, designed to centralize and enhance community mental health and addiction services.

With a government investment of $19.5 million, Manaia House is a purpose-built, state-of-the-art building located at the heart of Whangārei. The modern facility is set to provide a one-stop location for all of the region’s mental health and addiction services, consolidating what was previously spread across four different sites. This centralization aims to improve access to care, streamline services, and enhance the overall patient experience.

At the heart of this new development is the commitment to providing high-quality mental health services that meet the needs of individuals across the region. The facility features 75 consultation rooms, which will cater to a wide range of services, ensuring that those seeking help receive the appropriate care, support, and guidance.

“This new facility will play a crucial role in supporting the mental health and wellbeing of the people in Whangārei and the surrounding regions. For too long, mental health services in this area have been scattered across different sites, making it more challenging for people to access the help they need. Today, we are changing that,” Minister Simeon Brown said during the opening ceremony.

The facility has been specifically designed with modern healthcare principles in mind, creating a welcoming and comfortable environment for both patients and staff. It provides a contemporary space for mental health professionals to deliver services in a setting that fosters recovery, healing, and well-being.

Manaia House is structured to cater to different age groups and needs. The ground floor is dedicated to adult and older people’s services, while the middle floor will focus on children’s services, providing age-appropriate care. The top floor will house around 250 staff members who will provide support, guidance, and treatment across the various mental health and addiction programs.

Mental Health Minister Matt Doocey emphasized the government’s commitment to improving mental health services, stating, “We are building a robust mental health and addiction system that spans prevention, early intervention, primary services, and specialist care. Manaia House represents a significant step in realizing that vision. It will make a real difference to the lives of many people in this community and across the wider region.”

The facility’s opening is also part of a broader government effort to modernize health infrastructure across the country. By freeing up space at the Whangārei Hospital, where some mental health services had previously been provided, the new facility ensures that people who need mental health care can access it in a specialized setting designed to meet their specific needs.

As a crucial resource for those struggling with mental health and addiction issues, Manaia House aims to improve accessibility and reduce waiting times for treatment. The facility is also designed to support people in their recovery journey by providing a safe, supportive space to engage with mental health professionals.

“We know that people need help early, and that’s why it’s vital to have access to effective mental health services at the community level. Manaia House is designed with this in mind, ensuring that those who need support can get it quickly and in a place that feels safe and welcoming,” Minister Doocey added.

Manaia House will officially open its doors to patients and their families on 12 May 2025. The new facility is expected to make a significant difference in the lives of those living with mental health challenges, providing them with access to the care they need, when they need it. Both ministers expressed their hope that the impact of Manaia House will be felt for years to come, as it plays a pivotal role in shaping the future of mental health care in the region.

This new facility symbolizes the government's ongoing commitment to the mental health and wellbeing of New Zealanders, ensuring that all individuals, regardless of age or background, have access to the support they deserve.