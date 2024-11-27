Left Menu

A New Beginning for Gambian Teen in Spain: Omar's Journey from Homelessness to Hope

Gambian teenager Omar Kebbeh found shelter on El Hierro, Spain, with the help of a local man, preventing homelessness after aging out of a youth shelter. The Canary Islands struggle with increased migrants from West Africa, prompting Spain to streamline legalization processes for irregular migrants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 17:30 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 17:30 IST
Omar Kebbeh, a Gambian teenager, has secured a home on the Spanish island of El Hierro thanks to the compassion of a local man he refers to as his Spanish father. This support saved him from homelessness, a fate that befalls many young migrants in similar situations.

The Canary Islands are currently grappling with an influx of irregular migrants arriving from West Africa. By this year, 19,700 such migrants have landed in El Hierro, an island with only 11,400 residents.

Kebbeh, who journeyed from Senegal on a perilous six-day voyage with 125 others, turned to Francis Mendoza for help. Mendoza, head of civil protection volunteers, offered him refuge, highlighting the personal impact of working closely with migrants at the port.

(With inputs from agencies.)

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

