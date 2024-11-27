A New Beginning for Gambian Teen in Spain: Omar's Journey from Homelessness to Hope

Omar Kebbeh, a Gambian teenager, has secured a home on the Spanish island of El Hierro thanks to the compassion of a local man he refers to as his Spanish father. This support saved him from homelessness, a fate that befalls many young migrants in similar situations.

The Canary Islands are currently grappling with an influx of irregular migrants arriving from West Africa. By this year, 19,700 such migrants have landed in El Hierro, an island with only 11,400 residents.

Kebbeh, who journeyed from Senegal on a perilous six-day voyage with 125 others, turned to Francis Mendoza for help. Mendoza, head of civil protection volunteers, offered him refuge, highlighting the personal impact of working closely with migrants at the port.

