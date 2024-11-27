50 Years of Melody: Hariharan's Harmonious Journey

Mumbai, with its rich musical tapestry, served as the backdrop for singer Hariharan's early life. Born in 1955 to classical musicians H A S Mani and Alamelu Mani, Hariharan imbibed music from a young age. He described music as not just an art but a lifestyle embraced in his family environment.

As Hariharan reflects on a five-decade-long career, he prepares to celebrate this milestone with a '50-year Legacy Concert' in Delhi. He recalls the role of early classical training in shaping his ventures into diverse musical worlds, such as film music, ghazals, and his fusion band, 'Colonial Cousins'.

Navigating Mumbai's dynamic music scene played a critical role in Hariharan's development as an artist. With a heart tied to Mumbai, his career spread across genres and cities, breaking new ground in Indian music. Now, he looks forward to connecting with audiences live, embodying the raw energy that no recording can match.

(With inputs from agencies.)