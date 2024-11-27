Left Menu

50 Years of Melody: Hariharan's Harmonious Journey

Growing up in a musically enriched environment in Mumbai, Hariharan was naturally inclined towards music, learning the craft from his musician parents. Celebrating a 50-year career, his legacy spans Indian film music, ghazals, and classical fusions. His upcoming '50-year Legacy Concert' highlights his career contributions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2024 18:30 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 18:30 IST
50 Years of Melody: Hariharan's Harmonious Journey
Hariharan
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai, with its rich musical tapestry, served as the backdrop for singer Hariharan's early life. Born in 1955 to classical musicians H A S Mani and Alamelu Mani, Hariharan imbibed music from a young age. He described music as not just an art but a lifestyle embraced in his family environment.

As Hariharan reflects on a five-decade-long career, he prepares to celebrate this milestone with a '50-year Legacy Concert' in Delhi. He recalls the role of early classical training in shaping his ventures into diverse musical worlds, such as film music, ghazals, and his fusion band, 'Colonial Cousins'.

Navigating Mumbai's dynamic music scene played a critical role in Hariharan's development as an artist. With a heart tied to Mumbai, his career spread across genres and cities, breaking new ground in Indian music. Now, he looks forward to connecting with audiences live, embodying the raw energy that no recording can match.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High-Stakes Legal Battle: Trump, Adani, and the $265 Million Bribery Case

High-Stakes Legal Battle: Trump, Adani, and the $265 Million Bribery Case

 Global
2
Switzerland's Balancing Act: Navigating EU Relations and Immigration Concerns

Switzerland's Balancing Act: Navigating EU Relations and Immigration Concern...

 Switzerland
3
Trump's Tariffs Ignite Global Economic Concerns

Trump's Tariffs Ignite Global Economic Concerns

 Global
4
India Assists Iran to Escape FATF Blacklist

India Assists Iran to Escape FATF Blacklist

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024