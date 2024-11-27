Royal Reconciliation: Vishvaraj Singh Mewar's Pilgrimage Amidst Legal Tensions

Vishvaraj Singh Mewar, new titular head of the Mewar royal family, faced significant challenges this week while fulfilling family rituals at Udaipur City Palace and Eklingnathji temple.

Following his father Mahendra Singh Mewar's death, Vishvaraj encountered legal disputes with his uncle, Arvind Singh Mewar, concerning access to the palace, resulting in a tense public standoff.

The situation culminated in a consensus allowing Vishvaraj entry, with notable security presence ensuring proceedings were conducted peacefully. The dispute highlighted ongoing family tensions regarding access and authority over historical royal properties.

(With inputs from agencies.)