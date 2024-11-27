Eco-Tourism Takes Center Stage in Arunachal Pradesh's Vision

In a bold initiative to draw tourists, Arunachal Pradesh is focusing on sustainable and eco-friendly tourism, said Chief Minister Pema Khandu during the 12th International Tourism Mart at Kaziranga, Assam.

Khandu outlined a vision to position Arunachal Pradesh as a premier global destination. The state plans to enhance infrastructure and connectivity and develop attractions that highlight its unique natural beauty and cultural heritage. Emphasizing empowerment of local communities and leveraging diverse ecosystems, Khandu described an aim to become a model for responsible tourism.

The state's strategic borders with Myanmar, Tibet, and Bhutan, offer unparalleled adventure opportunities, with partnerships through the Vibrant Village Programme aiming to boost border village tourism. With tourism numbers climbing, Khandu called on stakeholders to invest in Arunachal Pradesh's tourism potential.

(With inputs from agencies.)