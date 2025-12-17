Left Menu

Adventure Tourism in Jammu & Kashmir: Thrills, Risks, and Responsibility

Omar Abdullah, Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, emphasizes the importance of safety and sustainability in adventure tourism. Speaking at the ATOAI Convention, he warned of risks and climate challenges, praised local resilience, and advocated for responsible tourism to sustain the state's global adventure hub potential.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 17-12-2025 20:17 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 20:17 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah made a compelling case for prioritizing safety and sustainability in adventure tourism. Addressing the 17th Annual Adventure Tour Operators Association of India (ATOAI) Convention, Abdullah called attention to the environmental challenges posed by climate change and the impact on the region's adventure tourism industry.

Abdullah elaborated on the shrinking skiing season in Gulmarg due to lack of snow, predicting adaptative measures such as artificial snow technology as essential. He stressed the thin line separating thrilling adventures from dangerous risks, underscoring that responsible tourism is pivotal for opening remote areas inaccessible through leisure tourism.

Despite recent difficulties for the tourism sector, including terrorism incidents and unusual weather, Abdullah lauded the resilience of local operators, pledging government support to ensure Jammu and Kashmir sets a benchmark in safe adventure tourism.

