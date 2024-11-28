Amol Palekar: The Unconventional Star's Journey Through 'Viewfinder'

Amol Palekar, a veteran actor and filmmaker, has always charted his own course in the world of Hindi cinema. Known for his portrayal of the 'regular guy' amid an era of larger-than-life heroes, Palekar's preference for middle-of-the-road cinema set him apart from his contemporaries.

Upon turning 80, he released a memoir titled 'Aiwaz' in Marathi and 'Viewfinder' in English, reflecting on his artistic endeavors and collaborations with directors Basu Chatterjee and Hrishikesh Mukherjee in the 70s and 80s. He discusses the dilemma of escaping the 'star' image and shunning commercial success metrics, emphasizing creative satisfaction instead.

Palekar's story further unfolds as he shares his struggle against industry norms, opting for stability through a bank job while pursuing theatre and filmmaking. The COVID-19 pandemic afforded him time to pen down his introspections, offering candid, dignified insights into his career, complete with QR codes to enrich the reader's experience.

