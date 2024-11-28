Left Menu

Amol Palekar: The Unconventional Star's Journey Through 'Viewfinder'

Veteran actor Amol Palekar reflects on his journey in cinema, delving into his unique approach to choosing roles. His memoir, 'Viewfinder', explores his middle-of-the-road films and the conscious choices he made to avoid commercial success-driven paths. Emphasizing creativity over commercial gains, Palekar offers candid insights into his struggles and triumphs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-11-2024 13:13 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 13:13 IST
Amol Palekar: The Unconventional Star's Journey Through 'Viewfinder'
  • Country:
  • India

Amol Palekar, a veteran actor and filmmaker, has always charted his own course in the world of Hindi cinema. Known for his portrayal of the 'regular guy' amid an era of larger-than-life heroes, Palekar's preference for middle-of-the-road cinema set him apart from his contemporaries.

Upon turning 80, he released a memoir titled 'Aiwaz' in Marathi and 'Viewfinder' in English, reflecting on his artistic endeavors and collaborations with directors Basu Chatterjee and Hrishikesh Mukherjee in the 70s and 80s. He discusses the dilemma of escaping the 'star' image and shunning commercial success metrics, emphasizing creative satisfaction instead.

Palekar's story further unfolds as he shares his struggle against industry norms, opting for stability through a bank job while pursuing theatre and filmmaking. The COVID-19 pandemic afforded him time to pen down his introspections, offering candid, dignified insights into his career, complete with QR codes to enrich the reader's experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi's Private School Admissions: Everything You Need to Know

Delhi's Private School Admissions: Everything You Need to Know

 India
2
Ceasefire Brings Hope in Middle East Conflict

Ceasefire Brings Hope in Middle East Conflict

 Portugal
3
New World Screwworm Crisis: U.S.-Mexico Trade in Limbo

New World Screwworm Crisis: U.S.-Mexico Trade in Limbo

 Global
4
Paswan Takes a Stand: EVM Debate Increases Political Heat

Paswan Takes a Stand: EVM Debate Increases Political Heat

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Market Volatility Shapes Hotel Efficiency in Malaysia

CAR's Climate Resilience Blueprint: A Path to Sustainable Growth

Technological Decoupling: How U.S. Sanctions Shape China’s Innovation Future

Guinea-Bissau's Roadmap to Climate Resilience and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024