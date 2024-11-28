Ananda Krishnan: From Business Magnate to Cultural Icon
Ananda Krishnan, a Malaysian billionaire renowned for his diverse business ventures and low-profile lifestyle, has passed away at 86. Known for financing the Live Aid concert, his investments spanned telecommunications, oil, and more. A philanthropist and former Petronas director, Krishnan leaves a complex legacy.
Malaysian billionaire Ananda Krishnan, recognizable for his extensive business ventures from oil and gas to telecommunications, has died at the age of 86. His private investment company announced his death, though no cause was specified. Known for avoiding the spotlight, Krishnan gained international fame in the mid-1980s by financing the Live Aid concert initiated by rock star Bob Geldof.
Krishnan's business journey started with a consultancy before expanding into oil trading and gambling. By the 1990s, he had diversified into multimedia industries, holding stakes in various companies like Maxis, Astro Malaysia, and Bumi Armada. He was also a significant shareholder in Indian and Sri Lankan firms like Aircel and SLTMobitel.
As a founding director of Petronas, Krishnan was instrumental in selling the concept of the iconic Petronas Twin Towers to then-Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad. Despite maintaining a low profile, he faced legal challenges in 2014 for purported corruption in India, linked to Maxis's acquisition of Aircel. A philanthropist, his contributions spanned education, arts, and humanitarian causes in Malaysia. Krishnan led a life intertwined with financial success and cultural impact.
