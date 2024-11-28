Left Menu

Controversy Grows Over Historic Ajmer Dargah: Clash of Cultures or Fabricated Feud?

The Ajmer dargah, a revered shrine of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti, is under scrutiny after a claim that it was built over a Shiva temple. This has sparked a debate with politicians, community leaders, and the public concerned about heightened communal tensions, referencing similar past disputes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ajmer | Updated: 28-11-2024 16:57 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 16:57 IST
Controversy Grows Over Historic Ajmer Dargah: Clash of Cultures or Fabricated Feud?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The renowned Ajmer dargah, a shrine visited by multitudes seeking spiritual solace, is the heart of a burgeoning controversy after allegations surfaced suggesting it was constructed on the remnants of a Shiva temple.

The claim has led to a local court issuing notices to key bodies, including the dargah committee and the Minority Affairs ministry, escalating fears of communal discord reminiscent of past religious disputes in India.

This move has elicited varied reactions, with some leaders describing it as a divisive tactic threatening the nation's communal harmony. Others stress on following legal procedures, spotlighting a broader narrative of historical narratives fueling modern conflicts across the socio-political fabric.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger than age 16 from social media, reports AP. DIV DIV

Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger th...

 Global
2
Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

 United States
3
Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024