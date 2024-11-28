Left Menu

Durex Launches Asia's First Consent Café at Hornbill Festival 2024

Durex's The Birds and Bees Talk (TBBT) program is launching Asia's first Consent Café at the Hornbill Festival in Nagaland, India. This initiative aims to foster discussions on consent, inclusion, and equity amidst rising gender-based crimes in India. Various events will support this initiative, promoting awareness and progressive values.

Updated: 28-11-2024 17:26 IST
Durex's impactful initiative, The Birds and Bees Talk (TBBT), is set to launch Asia's first-ever Consent Café amidst Northeast India's legendary cultural Hornbill Festival. The café aims to encourage transformative conversations on consent, inclusion, equity, and healthy relationships, crucial given the rising gender-based crimes in the nation.

Scheduled to draw over 150,000 attendees, the Hornbill Festival in Kohima, Nagaland, provides a unique stage combining traditional heritage with modern values. Activities like the TBBT Music Carnival and an AI-Powered WhatsApp Chatbot highlight the event's dynamic approach, emphasizing consent education through diverse means.

As TBBT celebrates its role as the festival's official Health Partner for the third year, the initiative underscores Reckitt's dedication to integrating critical discussions into cultural events. Empowering youth with knowledge on consent and life skills, the initiative aspires to shape an informed, inclusive, and empowered future generation in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

