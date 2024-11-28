Left Menu

Annu Kapoor Mourns the Loss of Friend Alok Sehgal

Veteran actor Annu Kapoor expressed deep sorrow on Instagram following the sudden passing of his close friend, Alok Sehgal. Despite being in Hyderabad for a performance, Kapoor shared his grief and inability to attend Sehgal's memorial. The actor fondly remembers Sehgal and extends condolences to his family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2024 19:03 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 19:03 IST
Annu Kapoor (Photo/instagram/@dr.annukapoor). Image Credit: ANI
Veteran actor Annu Kapoor was visibly shaken upon receiving news of the unexpected passing of his close friend, Alok Sehgal. On Thursday, Kapoor took to Instagram to post a heartfelt video, in which he was unable to contain his tears as he expressed his profound sense of loss.

"I am shattered, my heart is filled with grief," Kapoor stated in the video. "This Thursday, Nov 28, has brought tragic, agonizing news that my beloved brother, adorable friend Alok Sehgal, who I fondly address as Raju Ji, is no more. I got a message, and I feel so unfortunate that I cannot go for his antim darshan. I am in Hyderabad for a performance. I have to face the audience; I will be able to see thousands, but I won't be able to see my friend, Alok Sehgal." Alongside the video, he added a caption lamenting the unexplainable grief of his friend's death.

Annu Kapoor, known for his roles in films such as Mr. India, Hum, and 7 Khoon Maaf, recently appeared in the film "The Signature". He continues to host the radio show "Suhaana Safar With Annu Kapoor" and has directed a feature film. Kapoor conveyed his condolences to Sehgal's family, praying for strength in their time of sorrow.

(With inputs from agencies.)

