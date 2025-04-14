Left Menu

Delhi's Streets Safer: Crime Rates Plummet in 2025

Delhi has seen a significant reduction in major offences, particularly street crime and rape, in the first quarter of 2025. Police data shows a decrease in snatching incidents, robberies, and kidnappings due to intensified patrolling and enhanced surveillance measures.

In New Delhi, major offences like street crime and rape have markedly decreased according to police data for the first quarter of 2025.

Snatching incidents saw a significant drop from 1,812 cases in 2023 and 1,925 cases in 2024, to just 1,199 cases this year. This represents a 33.82% reduction from 2023 and a 37.69% fall from last year.

Robberies also fell sharply in 2025 after a brief rise in 2024. The number of cases decreased from 424 last year to 315 this year, signifying a 16% drop from 2023 and a 25.7% decrease from 2024. Rape and kidnapping cases saw similar declines. This police success is attributed to intensified patrolling and improved surveillance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

