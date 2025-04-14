Muddappa Triumphs: Indian Drag Racer Defeats U.S. Icon at The Valley Run 2025

In an electrifying race at The Valley Run 2025, Hemanth Muddappa, a 15-time national champion representing Mantra Racing, outshone 13-time world champion Ricky Gadson from the USA, achieving a remarkable 9.477-second finish atop a BMW S1000rr. This notable performance marked the fastest time at this highly anticipated event held at the Aamby Valley strip.

The feature race, a hallmark of the Summer Edition of the FMSCI-approved Aamby Valley Run, pitted Bengaluru-based Muddappa against American drag racing icon Gadson. Although Gadson made a valiant effort with a 9.756-second run on a Gen3 Hayabusa, it was insufficient to surpass Muddappa, the reigning king of the Indian drag racing circuit. This competition is set to be remembered as a defining moment in Indian motorsport history.

Enthusiastic spectators watched as Muddappa crossed the finish line amidst a surge of applause, showcasing impeccable skill and power. Post-race, Muddappa graciously acknowledged Gadson's legendary status while celebrating his triumph. He emphasized the unique challenges of racing in India versus the U.S., expressing pride in his team's home-field advantage. This victory highlights Muddappa's resilience and reinforces India's growing influence in the global racing arena.

(With inputs from agencies.)