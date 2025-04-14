Muddappa Triumphs: Indian Drag Racer Defeats U.S. Icon at The Valley Run 2025
Hemanth Muddappa of Mantra Racing outpaced U.S. drag racing legend Ricky Gadson at The Valley Run 2025, recording the fastest time on a BMW S1000rr. His victory solidified his standing in Indian racing and showcased local talent on a global stage.
- Country:
- India
In an electrifying race at The Valley Run 2025, Hemanth Muddappa, a 15-time national champion representing Mantra Racing, outshone 13-time world champion Ricky Gadson from the USA, achieving a remarkable 9.477-second finish atop a BMW S1000rr. This notable performance marked the fastest time at this highly anticipated event held at the Aamby Valley strip.
The feature race, a hallmark of the Summer Edition of the FMSCI-approved Aamby Valley Run, pitted Bengaluru-based Muddappa against American drag racing icon Gadson. Although Gadson made a valiant effort with a 9.756-second run on a Gen3 Hayabusa, it was insufficient to surpass Muddappa, the reigning king of the Indian drag racing circuit. This competition is set to be remembered as a defining moment in Indian motorsport history.
Enthusiastic spectators watched as Muddappa crossed the finish line amidst a surge of applause, showcasing impeccable skill and power. Post-race, Muddappa graciously acknowledged Gadson's legendary status while celebrating his triumph. He emphasized the unique challenges of racing in India versus the U.S., expressing pride in his team's home-field advantage. This victory highlights Muddappa's resilience and reinforces India's growing influence in the global racing arena.
(With inputs from agencies.)