Karnataka Rajyotsava at Bengaluru Airport: A Cultural Extravaganza
Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru celebrated Karnataka Rajyotsava at Terminal 2, highlighting the state's rich heritage. The event featured a dance performance, a flea market showcasing local craftsmanship, and live art demonstrations. Chairman Purushottama Bilimale lauded the airport's efforts to present Karnataka's legacy to international visitors.
- Country:
- India
Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru marked Karnataka Rajyotsava at Terminal 2, drawing attention to the diverse cultural heritage of the state on Thursday.
Presiding as chief guest, Chairman of the Kannada Development Authority, Purushottama Bilimale, commended the airport's initiative in promoting Karnataka's legacy on an international platform. The event was highlighted by a dynamic dance performance featuring the state's iconic folk forms.
Additionally, the forecourt of Terminal 2 hosted a flea market with stalls dedicated to Karnataka's GI-tagged products, emphasizing women-led ventures. Among the exhibits were Mysore silk, Udupi sarees, Bidriware, and Ilkal sarees, offering travelers a peek into Karnataka's craftsmanship. The celebration also included live demonstrations of pottery, Channapatna toy painting, and basket weaving.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Chhattisgarh Celebrates Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas with Folk Dance Fest
We have to unitedly protect cultural heritage of tribals: PM Modi at Bihar rally.
Gujarat CM Champions Cultural Heritage at 'Bharat Cool' Inauguration
Gujarat CM Inaugurates 'Virast' Folk Art Museum, Celebrating Cultural Heritage
Illuminating Progress: President Murmu Advocates Cultural Heritage and Modern Development