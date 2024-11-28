Controversy Ignites Over Alleged Genocide: Yati Narsinghanand's Call to Action

Yati Narsinghanand Giri, the head priest of Dasna Devi temple in Ghaziabad, made a bold call to action on Thursday, expressing anger over the alleged genocide of Hindus in Bangladesh. He urged Hindus in India to draw lessons from the supposed plight of their community in the neighboring nation.

In anticipation of a three-day 'Dharma Sansad' at Anand Bhairav Mandir organized by the Juna Akhara from December 19-21, Narsinghanand appealed to Hindus who fear for their future generations' safety against 'Islamic Jihadis' to attend the event. He claimed that the Muslim community in Bangladesh, aided by the army and police, is involved in heinous acts against Hindus.

Narsinghanand, previously charged for hate speech, criticized the Bangladesh government for jailing Chinmay Das Prabhu from ISKCON, provocatively comparing the situation to global Jewish responses. He lamented the lack of a Hindu nation that could safeguard against such persecution, asserting that past campaigns, like for Ram Mandir, could have ensured broader protection of Hindu interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)