Controversy Ignites Over Alleged Genocide: Yati Narsinghanand's Call to Action

Yati Narsinghanand Giri, head priest of the Dasna Devi temple, strongly condemned alleged Hindu genocide in Bangladesh. Speaking ahead of a 'Dharma Sansad' event, he urged Indian Hindus to unite against perceived threats from Islamic Jihadis, while criticizing the Bangladesh government and voicing nationalist sentiments against communal aggression.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Haridwar | Updated: 28-11-2024 22:54 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 22:54 IST
Yati Narsinghanand Giri, the head priest of Dasna Devi temple in Ghaziabad, made a bold call to action on Thursday, expressing anger over the alleged genocide of Hindus in Bangladesh. He urged Hindus in India to draw lessons from the supposed plight of their community in the neighboring nation.

In anticipation of a three-day 'Dharma Sansad' at Anand Bhairav Mandir organized by the Juna Akhara from December 19-21, Narsinghanand appealed to Hindus who fear for their future generations' safety against 'Islamic Jihadis' to attend the event. He claimed that the Muslim community in Bangladesh, aided by the army and police, is involved in heinous acts against Hindus.

Narsinghanand, previously charged for hate speech, criticized the Bangladesh government for jailing Chinmay Das Prabhu from ISKCON, provocatively comparing the situation to global Jewish responses. He lamented the lack of a Hindu nation that could safeguard against such persecution, asserting that past campaigns, like for Ram Mandir, could have ensured broader protection of Hindu interests.

