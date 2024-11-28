Chhattisgarh to Become a Global Tourism Hub with New Film City and Cultural Centre

The Central Government has granted Rs147.66 crore for the advancement of tourism in Chhattisgarh, facilitating the inception of a Film City and a Cultural Centre. This funding is a result of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai's persistent efforts, signifying a substantial achievement for the Chhattisgarh Tourism Board.

Allocated under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment 2024-25, the funds target two pivotal tourism projects — the Chitrotpala Film City in Mana Tuta, Raipur costing Rs95.79 crore, and the Tribal and Cultural Convention Centre in the same area, valued at Rs51.87 crore, as per information from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

The execution of these projects aims to augment the tourism infrastructure within Chhattisgarh, offering a global stage to display the state's vibrant cultural heritage. These initiatives are projected to foster employment, propel development, and accentuate Chhattisgarh's presence in the global tourism sector. A meeting earlier this month between Vivek Acharya, Managing Director of the Chhattisgarh Tourism Board, and Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat underscored discussions on advancing the state's tourism activities.

The Ministry of Tourism's endorsement of these ventures unveils expansive potential for the filmmaking sector and film tourism in Chhattisgarh through establishing the Film City. This progression is pivotal in elevating tourism within the state, positioning it as a sought-after global destination, while unearthing new growth prospects.

