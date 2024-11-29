Left Menu

IFFI 2023: A Cinematic Spectacle with Global Flair

The 55th International Film Festival of India concluded with a grand ceremony in Goa, showcasing 200 films from 75 countries. Highlights of the event included awards for Vikrant Massey and Phillip Noyce, among others. Swedish filmmaker Levan Akin's 'Crossing' received the ICFT-UNESCO Gandhi Medal for promoting human rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-11-2024 09:40 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 09:40 IST
Vikrant Massey (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) reached its climax in a spectacular closing ceremony at the Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium, Goa, on November 28. The nine-day festival was a global cinematic celebration, featuring over 200 films from 75 countries.

Esteemed personalities, including jury chairperson Ashutosh Gowariker and members Anthony Chen, Elizabeth Karlsen, Fran Borgia, and Jill Bilcock, graced the event to announce winners in various categories. Actor Vikrant Massey, lauded for his role in '12th Fail', received the Personality of the Year award.

Navjyot Bandivadekar, with his Marathi film Gharat Ganpati, earned the Best Debut Director award for an Indian Feature Film. The ICFT-UNESCO Gandhi Medal was awarded to Swedish filmmaker Levan Akin for 'Crossing', a film advocating peace and human rights. The Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award was bestowed on Australian filmmaker Phillip Noyce for his remarkable contributions to cinema.

(With inputs from agencies.)

