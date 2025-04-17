Judiciary's Strong Rebuttal to Trump's Deportation Orders

Trump administration officials could face criminal contempt charges for violating a federal judge's order that halted deportations of alleged Venezuelan gang members. U.S. District Judge James Boasberg in Washington cited "probable cause" to hold officials in contempt, accusing the administration of "willful disregard" for his March 15 order.

The ruling marks a heightened clash between the judicial and executive branches, challenging the administration to either comply by allowing migrants to contest their removals in court or face legal consequences. Secretary of State Marco Rubio's social media activities have fueled the controversy, suggesting defiance of the court's mandate.

The administration plans to seek appellate relief, labeling the judge's actions as an overreach. Commentators highlight the broader pattern of the administration resisting unfavorable court orders, reflecting a potential threat to judicial independence. The looming contempt threat aims to pressure compliance with legal processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)