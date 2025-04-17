North Korea Condemns U.S. Strategic Bomber Drills

A recent joint military drill between the United States and South Korea has drawn sharp criticism from North Korea. On Thursday, state media outlet KCNA reported that the United States' deployment of its B-1B strategic bomber was referred to as "reckless bluffing" by a spokesperson for North Korea's defense ministry.

According to Seoul's defense ministry, the B-1B bomber was part of military exercises held on Tuesday, which also involved fighter jets. While these drills with the U.S. have been portrayed by South Korea as defensive in nature, North Korea has long criticized them as a prelude to potential war.

The North Korean statement further accused the U.S. and South Korea, known formally as the Republic of Korea (ROK), of posing an "open threat" to North Korea's security through these military maneuvers.

(With inputs from agencies.)