North Korea Condemns U.S. Strategic Bomber Drills
North Korea criticized the U.S. for deploying the B-1B strategic bomber in joint drills with South Korea. KCNA reported the move was labeled "reckless bluffing" by North Korea's defense ministry. The drills, which involved fighter jets, are seen by North Korea as war rehearsals.
A recent joint military drill between the United States and South Korea has drawn sharp criticism from North Korea. On Thursday, state media outlet KCNA reported that the United States' deployment of its B-1B strategic bomber was referred to as "reckless bluffing" by a spokesperson for North Korea's defense ministry.
According to Seoul's defense ministry, the B-1B bomber was part of military exercises held on Tuesday, which also involved fighter jets. While these drills with the U.S. have been portrayed by South Korea as defensive in nature, North Korea has long criticized them as a prelude to potential war.
The North Korean statement further accused the U.S. and South Korea, known formally as the Republic of Korea (ROK), of posing an "open threat" to North Korea's security through these military maneuvers.
