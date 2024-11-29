Left Menu

Booming Silver Economy: China’s Response to an Aging Population

In China, the expanding silver economy aims to address the needs of its aging population, creating new educational and cultural opportunities for the elderly. Although challenges exist, such as profitability issues for businesses, these initiatives are reshaping elderly care beyond traditional homes, fostering the growth of specialized services and senior-focused products.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hong Kong | Updated: 29-11-2024 10:13 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 10:13 IST
Booming Silver Economy: China’s Response to an Aging Population

In a bid to cater to its rapidly aging population, China is witnessing a surge in the 'silver economy,' providing new opportunities for retirees like Zhang Zhili. These initiatives include educational courses and cultural activities aimed at enriching the lives of older adults.

With over 297 million Chinese aged 60 or above in 2022, the demand for services tailored to seniors is driving a boom in sectors like home care and community education. Despite struggles with profitability faced by some businesses, investors see vast potential in this expanding market, projected to reach 30 trillion yuan by 2035.

Economic pressures complicate these developments, as many older adults have limited spending power. Experts suggest reforms such as tax incentives and workforce training to bolster the sector, which remains in its nascent stage despite promising growth prospects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024